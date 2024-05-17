SubscribeSign In
Author Joyce Carol Oates’s Midcentury Home Hits the Market for $800K

Designed by Philip Sheridan Collins in 1962, the 3,400-square-foot residence in Princeton, New Jersey, is built around a massive bluestone courtyard.
Location: 9 Honey Brook Drive, Princeton, New Jersey

Price: $800,000

Architect: Philip Sheridan Collins

Year Built: 1962

Footprint: 3,417 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 1.38 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to 9 Honey Brook Drive: a unique, custom-built, midcentury-modern home designed by renowned Princeton architect Philip Sheridan Collins. Formerly owned by American author Joyce Carol Oates, the  home features an inviting bluestone courtyard surrounded by four interconnected living spaces, highlighted by floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights, incorporating the beautiful natural surroundings into the home’s harmonious design from every angle. In keeping with Collins’s design and vision, original hardwood floors and dramatic slate tile flow throughout the home, which has an inviting woodburning fireplace. Custom improvements by its current owners include a redesigned kitchen, with handmade cherry cabinetry, tile and glass surfaces, state-of-the-art appliances, and a custom-built island/cooktop. The kitchen flows seamlessly to the spacious dining and living rooms, which are filled with an abundance of natural light from all sides and open to both the courtyard and backyard patios."

Nestled on a tree-filled lot, the home revolves around a large bluestone courtyard.

The reimagined kitchen features a large island, custom Cherry cabinetry, and new stainless-steel appliances. Sliding glass doors connect the space to the backyard patio.

A large living area at one end of the home has a full bath and direct outdoor access.

