Author Joyce Carol Oates’s Midcentury Home Hits the Market for $800K
Location: 9 Honey Brook Drive, Princeton, New Jersey
Price: $800,000
Architect: Philip Sheridan Collins
Year Built: 1962
Footprint: 3,417 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 1.38 acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to 9 Honey Brook Drive: a unique, custom-built, midcentury-modern home designed by renowned Princeton architect Philip Sheridan Collins. Formerly owned by American author Joyce Carol Oates, the home features an inviting bluestone courtyard surrounded by four interconnected living spaces, highlighted by floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights, incorporating the beautiful natural surroundings into the home’s harmonious design from every angle. In keeping with Collins’s design and vision, original hardwood floors and dramatic slate tile flow throughout the home, which has an inviting woodburning fireplace. Custom improvements by its current owners include a redesigned kitchen, with handmade cherry cabinetry, tile and glass surfaces, state-of-the-art appliances, and a custom-built island/cooktop. The kitchen flows seamlessly to the spacious dining and living rooms, which are filled with an abundance of natural light from all sides and open to both the courtyard and backyard patios."
9 Honey Brook Drive in Princeton, New Jersey, is currently listed for $800,000 by Christine Mariano of Corcoran Sawyer Smith.
