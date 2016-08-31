A Look At Józef Chierowski, the Polish Midcentury Design Icon You've Probably Never Heard Of

Though few people outside of Poland may recognize the name Józef Chierowski (1927–2007), the midcentury designer has long been a household name in his home country—and one furniture brand, 366 Concept, is set to expand his legacy with a reissue of one his most popular designs. Called the 366 Easy Chair, the resurrected 1962 design was one of the most ubiquitous Polish furniture items from the period, found in "almost every home, office, coffee shop, and restaurant in Poland," notes Maciek Cypryk, who along with Agata Gorka, is cofounder of 366 Concept.

"To some extent, it owes its popularity to luck. It all began in the early 1960s, in Świebodzice," he explains, where the Lower Silesian Furniture Factory was severely damaged by a fire. "Suddenly, there was an urgent need to create simple furniture that could be quickly produced. Józef Chierowski, then a young designer and an apprentice at the factory, decided to take advantage of the situation. Management of the Świebodzice factory admired its aesthetics and minimalism, and decided to put it into mass production straight away."

An instant success upon its 1962 release, Chierowski's 366 Easy Chair was a staple seen in homes, cafes, offices, and restaurants throughout the Eastern Bloc for nearly three decades. Shown here, the re-edition comes in various upholstery options, including tweed and velvet.

An instant success upon its release, Chierowski's design sold more than 500,000 copies throughout the Eastern Bloc from the 1950s up until the 1980s—when Communism came to a halt in Poland, causing a majority of the country's state-owned factories to go bankrupt. Now holding the exclusive manufacturing rights to the chair, 366 Concept worked with Chierowski's family to bring the archival design back into life. Produced entirely in Poland, the 336 Easy Chair reissue joins a few additional variations: the 366 PLUS, a slightly larger-set scale of the original easy chair (altered to "fit the size of modern people—in 1962, people were shorter," explains Cypryk); 366 JUNIOR, a smaller model for children; the Bunny Easy Chair, named for its bunny ear–shaped armrests; as well as a rocking chair, double seater, and three sizes of coffee tables.

A variant of the Easy Chair, the Bunny Easy Chair features more lounge-like proportions and is named for the friendly shape of its bunny ear–like armrests.