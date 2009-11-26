Jonathan Adler's Whales
View Photos

Jonathan Adler's Whales

Add to
Like
Share
By Aaron Britt
Though I've become quite fond of them, I don't quite know what to make of Jonathan Adler's pair of tabletop cetaceans. A butter dish and a pitcher, are they meant as a wry reminder of what a holiday season's worth of ingeting and imbibing might turn us into? And if so, what better service vessel than the butter dish to warn against the perils of overindugence?

Or perhaps we're meant to think of poor Jonah, trapped inside his aquatic prison, like so much egg nog in the pitcher. It's a rather more festive notion that we celebrate his liberty from the great fish by eating drinking and being merry, though I'd wager it's Adler's wit, as opposed to his commitment to the Old Testament that's at play here. No matter where you stand though, I'm certain you'll agree that the pair cut a fine figure on the table, beside repasts great and small.

Jonathan Adler's Whales - Photo 1 of 2 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

And if you're really nuts for these whales, be sure to check out the Christmas tree ornament, salt and pepper set and candleholder as well.

Jonathan Adler's Whales - Photo 2 of 2 -