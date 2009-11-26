Jonathan Adler's Whales
Or perhaps we're meant to think of poor Jonah, trapped inside his aquatic prison, like so much egg nog in the pitcher. It's a rather more festive notion that we celebrate his liberty from the great fish by eating drinking and being merry, though I'd wager it's Adler's wit, as opposed to his commitment to the Old Testament that's at play here. No matter where you stand though, I'm certain you'll agree that the pair cut a fine figure on the table, beside repasts great and small.
And if you're really nuts for these whales, be sure to check out the Christmas tree ornament, salt and pepper set and candleholder as well.