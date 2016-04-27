Join Us to Talk About Boredom, Driverless Cars, Wayfinding, Food, and More

FRIDAY, MAY 13

11:00–11:45am

Living up to Legacies: Design Work by Dorothy Cosonas and Tim deFiebre

Creative husband-and-wife duo Dorothy Cosonas, creative director of KnollTextiles, and Tim deFiebre, furniture designer and a former assistant to the late Ward Bennett, discuss their experiences as stewards of modern design legacies—and how these legacies have, in turn, shaped and influenced their design approaches, alongside their multidisciplinary backgrounds.



11:50am–12:20pm

Civic Architecture and Access for the People

Richard Olcott and Todd Schliemann, design partners of global architecture firm Ennead Architects, join Gregory Wessner, executive director of Open House New York, to discuss the importance of integrating civic buildings into the public realm, and the role of design as a catalyst for change.



12:25–12:55pm

Making a Difference Through Design

Good design is about addressing problems, delivering practical and convenient solutions where there once were none. Johanna Osburn, executive director of DIFFA, and Sha Hwang, cofounder of Nava, will explore how philanthropists, designers, and others can harness that creative energy to make a positive difference for charitable, civic, and social causes.



1:00–1:30pm

Work and Play: The New Wave of Interiors

Creatives today are constantly online and on-the-go, with digital tools that allow for a more mobile workday than ever before. Paulo Kos, VP Design of West Elm Workspace, and Devin Vermeulen, creative director of physical product at WeWork, will discuss how digital culture is shaping the increasingly fluid boundaries between residential and office design today.



1:30–2:30pm

Public Housing and the Power of Design

The success of affordable housing projects depends on numerous political and economical factors, but good design is equally important in determining whether a project will achieve its goals to create a safe, comfortable, and lasting community for its residents. Two New York architects, Alexander Gorlin and Matthew Bremer, break down their approaches to public housing, sharing how they’ve dealt with challenges of slow-moving policy and limited resources to create projects that will benefit underserved populations.



2:45–3:45pm

Driverless Cars and the Future of Green Space

While the race to the autonomous car has captured our attention, most people have no concept of how dramatically these driverless cars will impact our day-to-day life. Kinder Baumgardner, president of SWA Group, an award-winning architecture, landscape design, and planning firm, will share his vision of the most dramatic shifts to occur in our cities and suburbs within the next century.



4:00–5:00pm

Design Entrepreneurship: How to Become Your Own Boss

Lighting designer David Weeks engages a panel of fellow independent design entrepreneurs in a conversation about the risks and rewards of going it alone. Drawing upon firsthand lessons from each of their own practices, Chad Phillips of Kwambio, Kiel Mead of American Design Club, and Gregory Buntain of Fort Standard will share how they’ve survived, created, and scaled in today’s marketplace.



5:15–6:15pm

Telling a Brand Story Through Design

Differentiating oneself in a space as crowded as office design requires a holistic brand approach—one that considers everything from the logo to the end-product as part of the same story. Three industry leaders—Jeff Miller of Poppin, Shelly Lynch-Sparks of Homepolish, and Mesve Vardar of Humanscale—share how they've succeeded in communicating their companies’ visions.



6:30–7:30pm

Keynote lecture: The State of the Art Since 1950

With decades of experience as a legendary illustrator, graphic designer, and educator, Bob Gill, 85, will deliver a keynote lecture on his perspectives on art and design over the past 65 years.



SATURDAY, MAY 14



11:00am–12:00pm

Designing for Taste: Contemporary Restaurant Design

From the texture of table linens to the shape of a fork, design informs the dining experience in immeasurable ways. Sandy Chilewich, founder and creator of textile brand Chilewich; Stephanie Goto, founder and principal of an eponymous architecture and design firm; and chef Andrew Carmellini, who runs the kitchens of popular establishments Lafayette, The Dutch, Locanda Verde, and more, join us to muse on the intersection of design and food.



12:15–1:15pm

Wayfinding in the Modern City

As new technologies for pedestrian wayfinding, from interactive maps to widgets, continue to emerge, graphic design is reasserting itself as our most fundamental tool for understanding the city. Jesse Reed and Hamish Smyth, cofounders of Standards Manual and associate partners at Pentagram, will address how the art of visual communication can bridge traditional and digital modes of navigation.



1:30–2:30pm

The Power of Research and Human-Centered Design

Architect Matthias Hollwich and Mikael Ydholm, head of research at IKEA, will join us to discuss the ways architects and designers are using humancentered research to identify and address today’s emerging problems, from aging in place to the future of urban apartment living.



2:45–3:45pm

The Benefits of Boredom to the Creative Process

In today’s digital culture, we are so rarely disconnected, with every minute accounted for in the age of social media. How has this behavior shift affected the much-needed "downtime," or boredom, that can enable great leaps of creativity? Rosanne Somerson, president of the Rhode Island School of Design, interior designer Quintel Gwinn, and Constantin Boym, chair of industrial design at the Pratt Institute, will join us to discuss.



4:00–5:00pm

Pioneering the Digital Space

New mediums and platforms are reshaping how designers produce, promote, and exhibit their work. Julia Kaganisky of NEW INC, Jake Levine of Electric Objects, and Meredith Finkelstein of Print All Over Me will reflect on the intersection of design and technology and their own careers in digital entrepreneurship.



5:15–6:15pm

Civics Class: How Architecture Can Engage the Public

Discover the new and imaginative ways architects and designers are creating works for the public user. With projects ranging from a pool in the middle of New York’s East River to a digital museum lab in Paris, principals from Family (Dong-Ping Wong and Oana Stanescu) and PARC Office (Will Prince) will discuss the challenges of designing engaging, active spaces and what the design community can do to open the conversation about architecture to the wider general public.



SUNDAY, MAY 15



11:00am–12:00pm

Online, Offline, and Everywhere In-Between: Navigating Across Platforms

With the rise of online commerce has come a swell of direct-to-consumer business models—but that doesn’t mean tactile products, spaces, and experiences have fallen by the wayside. Bradford Shellhammer of eBay, Maria Molland Selby of Splacer, and Teddy Fong of Capsule will discuss the ways in which digital platforms can engage with users and bridge the gap with a brick-and-mortar presence.



12:15–1:15pm

Artek and the Aaltos: Creating a Modern World

Nina Stritzler-Levine, curator and director of the Bard Graduate Center Gallery, discusses Aino Marsio-Aalto’s work, bringing it to the forefront of public attention, particularly the interior projects that she designed for many of Alvar Aalto’s greatest buildings and independent Artek interior commissions.



1:30–2:30pm

Reinterpreting Legacies: The Future of the Noguchi Museum

Since 1985, the Noguchi Museum in Long Island City, Queens, has honored the heritage and wideranging work of modern artist and designer Isamu Noguchi. Artist Tom Sachs—whose current show, Tom Sachs: Tea Ceremony, marks the museum’s first-ever solo exhibition by an individual other than Noguchi—joins senior curator Dakin Hart to discuss new perspectives on the legendary designer’s continuing, cross-disciplinary influence.



2:45–3:45pm

Landscape and the Role of Cultural Institutions

Caroline Baumann, director of the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, and landscape designer Margie Ruddick come together to discuss landscape as an important discipline and aspect of design, as well as a national museum’s civic responsibility for preserving green space. Baumann will discuss the Cooper Hewitt grounds, which include a historic garden that’s open to everyone—not just museum patrons. Ruddick, a National Design Award–winner, wrote about the Cooper Hewitt garden in the Fall 2015 issue of the museum’s Design Journal and is the author of a forthcoming book about urban green space called Wild by Design.