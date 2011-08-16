Japanese Design Online

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

This entry comes from associate editor Jordan Kushins, and Spoon and Tamago is a site she quite adores. It's a great spot for the latest in Japanese graphic design, art, and culture, and we always like to check in on writer Johnny Strategy's Tokyo-New York musings. Check out this post on furniture designers Satoshi Itasaka's love of conceptual design.

Neojaponisme

If you take your ideas as hot as your industrial design, the social commentary, design criticism, and Marxist bent of Neojaponisme should strike you just right.

Wakiiii on Flickr