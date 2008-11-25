Jaime Hayon for Lladro
Hayon, perhaps more well-known for designing Camper shoes, has just released "The Fantasy", a line of whimsical and happy reinterpretations of Lladro's themes of love, family, childhood and the magic of the circus. Colors are tiffany blue and luscious greens; there are red hearts here and there. "The Lover I, II and III" is a series that treats the playfulness of the emotion: a man sits, legs crossed, with a hat that's a cross between a martian helmet and a chicken head; a bird sits on his head. He wears red Campers. "Family Portrait" is a touching modern scene of mother, father and baby: a golden lamp sits between them. Dad wears blue Campers. And Cactus is a bit of a cross between a cactus, a Christmas tree and a martian's hat: birds flock around it, and it's likely the most cheerful rendering of a succulent you've ever seen.
Whimsy: it's the most appropriate emotion for objects that serve no function other than to delight.
