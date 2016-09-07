IsoGridBike

Fascinated by the incredible strength of spider webs and the beauty of such a thin structure, we created a bicycle. No 3D- printing, no welding or bonding. The forces should be transmitted over long carbon strands.

The engineer Dr. Ralph Funck with his company CirComp can do such things. We met at the plastic network Rheinland- Pfalz in Germany and the idea of ​​the collaboration was born. From the start of the project we did not have the intension to make compromises. No commercial interests yet the creative freedom with a lot of challenges on the manufacturing side. Pushing the envelope. What a luxury in our business.