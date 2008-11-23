iPod Accessory
iPod Accessory

By Laure Joliet
Four paper cups + two tooth picks + iPod with classic earbuds = affordable and modern looking DIY speakers.

If you've been looking for a cheap alternative to the fancy speaker systems made for the iPod, gather up some supplies from the next potluck you go to and fashion yourself a set of so-called ghetto speakers.  Perfect for on the road or for when you just really need to amplify the volume on a great song. See the full instructions on dmitry zaga.

