iPod Accessory

By Laure Joliet –
Four paper cups + two tooth picks + iPod with classic earbuds = affordable and modern looking DIY speakers.
If you've been looking for a cheap alternative to the fancy speaker systems made for the iPod, gather up some supplies from the next potluck you go to and fashion yourself a set of so-called ghetto speakers. Perfect for on the road or for when you just really need to amplify the volume on a great song. See the full instructions on dmitry zaga.
