Introducing Tolomeo Micro Gold

The iconic Tolomeo is available in a limited edition gold finish for the 2016 Holiday season. The luxurious gold version comes in an eye catching metallic finish that adds flair to any space. The Tolomeo Micro is the smallest table lamp of the Tolomeo family, and fits perfectly at home or in an office setting. The lamp has all of the same features of the classic Tolomeo, with a fully adjustable arm and shade that can rotate 360 degrees.



Tolomeo, first launched in 1987, was designed by Michele de Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina. Since its inception, the lamp has become a symbol of contemporary Italian design around the world.

The special edition is available in limited quantities at Artemide flagship stores and retailers this Holiday season.

The campaign for the Tolomeo Micro Gold was shot by fashion photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari, who is known for his surreal images and collaborations with brands such as Kenzo, MSGM and Seletti.

Visit Artemide.net for more information and to find a flagship store or retailer near you.

Photo: Pierpaolo Ferrari