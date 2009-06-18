Interview with Chris Puzio

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Studio/shop next door to my house!



Lucky break?

Doing a recording studio for Transmat Records in Detroit.



Hero?

Charles and Ray Eames. When I think about what they accomplished in their work I'm reminded that design really can change the world.



Lamest buzzword?

Facebook



A Book?

Rats: Observations on the History and Habitat of the City's Most Unwanted Inhabitants. Mostly non-fiction, I'll read pretty much anything by Jon Krakauer, Oliver Sachs, Malcolm Gladwell, etc.



A Film?

Big Lebowski, Repo Man, Naked Lunch



An Album?

J Dilla, "Donuts." Whenever I need inspiration to keep working on my art.



Eureka moment?

Realizing we could open an art gallery in our house



Worst ever idea?

Stay focused in the shop, no joke.



Best Advice?

Don’t procrastinate!



When not designing?

Cooking, I'm an Iron Chef.



Best seat in the house?

Eames rocker.



I wish I had?

A retirement plan.



Looking forward to?

Our tenth wedding anniversary, teaching design build studio in the fall, new work, new friends, making art.