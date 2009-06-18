Interview with Chris Puzio
Interview with Chris Puzio

By Aaron Britt
Metalworker, builder and gallerist Christopher Puzio will be speaking at Dwell on Design this year on the My House panel I'm moderating the morning of June 26th. I met him in San Diego last year at his house and adjacent arts space Spacecraft Gallery. Chris will have lots to say on how to get work done in Southern California--his wife designed and he built there house, and he teaches at San Diego's Woodbury School of Architecture--but meanwhile here's a taste of what he had to say to a few questions I sent him early in the week.

Ideal working environment?

Studio/shop next door to my house!

Lucky break?

Doing a recording studio for Transmat Records in Detroit.

Hero? 

Charles and Ray Eames. When I think about what they accomplished in their work I'm reminded that design really can change the world.

Lamest buzzword?

Facebook

A Book?  

Rats: Observations on the History and Habitat of the City's Most Unwanted Inhabitants. Mostly non-fiction, I'll read pretty much anything by Jon Krakauer, Oliver Sachs, Malcolm Gladwell, etc.

A Film? 

Big Lebowski, Repo Man, Naked Lunch

An Album? 

J Dilla, "Donuts." Whenever I need inspiration to keep working on my art.

Eureka moment? 

Realizing we could open an art gallery in our house

Worst ever idea? 

Stay focused in the shop, no joke.

Best Advice? 

Don’t procrastinate!

When not designing?

Cooking, I'm an Iron Chef.

Best seat in the house?

Eames rocker.

I wish I had?

A retirement plan.

Looking forward to?

Our tenth wedding anniversary, teaching design build studio in the fall, new work, new friends, making art.