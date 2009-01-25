Instant Gratification

Long before the age of digital cameras there was the Polaroid SX-70 Land Camera. Manufactured in the early 1970s, it allowed the user to have, in their hand, the photo they shot moments earlier. Citing a continued loss of revenue in recent years, Polaroid announced they would cease production on all instant film in 2009—much to the chagrin of Polaroid lovers everywhere. But now thanks to Austrian businessman Florian Kaps, those of us with the classic cameras will be able to keep shooting.

Kaps has launched The Impossible Project, which he calls "a fight against the idea that everything has to die when it doesn't create turnover". He has assembled 11 members of the original Polaroid team and partnered with Ilford to continue manufacturing both black-and-white and color film that will be compatible with the classic SX-70 Land Camera and the more popular (and party related) 600 Series.