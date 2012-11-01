Instagram Find: Guess the Project

Nope, Hui's projects are tough. Especially because instead of focusing on the great modernist canon, Hui is far more interested in displaying the best in contemporary design by the biggest names in the game. But don't think that a passing knowledge of Zaha and Rem is enough to make you a #guesstheproject wizard, Hui often posts a telling detail instead of the entire building. So if you think you can tell a Nouvel staircase from a Siza, find @swank_e on Instagram and try your hand at the best social media/architectural guessing game out there.

