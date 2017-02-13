Instagram / Chigago / Illinois





Marcus on behalf of SMH, Inc has the pleasure of visiting Chicago a number of times for work a year and is always delighted at new discoveries in that great city.

With his iPhone camera and Instagram never far from reach, Marcus loves capturing the essence of a city in his graphic and very particular way.

This trip he played even more attention to the architecture of the city having the opportunity to wander the streets. Chicago CBD revolves around Michigan Avenue, the iconic building ‘s and big stores but it’s really the suburbs that take extra effort to explore.

With this in mind Marcus explored much of the northern suburbs visiting a number of flea markets and shopping districts in that area, sourcing vital props for our latest projects. View more at on our Instagram account.

Here are Marcus’s recommendations:

Hotels

The James Hotel/ Chicago

Marcus stayed here 2 weeks of the trip, A easy to mistake reasonably large hotel that actually feels more boutique, The rooms are modern and clean and the staff very helpful

The Virgin Hotel/ Chicago

You sleep with the rattle of the L train in the distance but this location is great. The hotel is very hip with lots of great social areas and very cleverly designed rooms. The views are spectacular.

The Chicago Athletic Club

The whole complex is amazing with this conversion of the traditional Chicago Athletic Club to a buzzing hotel and with over 4 eateries to choose from including an amazing rooftop situation.

Shops

Scout, Andersonville

This store has an amazing curated collection of decorative items and industrial furniture, brimming with decorators; it’s the place to be inspired.

Sprout and Sprout Home

This plant store is so inspiring with vignettes galore of amazing well curated plants and pots, they even have potting classes for kids. Their new home store directly across the street has amazing wares. They also have a store in Brooklyn/ New York.Broadway

Antique Market

Two stories of dealers with an amazing collection, Lot’s of vintage record dealers currently, great to build up your record collection. Hours of fun!

Restaurants

Avec

The freshest menu in the city, classic minimalist interior, great service.

Duck Duck Goat

An amazing interior and a fun take on a traditional Chinese restaurant with a great selection of cocktails and dishes.

Eataly/ Chicago

For when you have to be in the city, A bowl of pasta and a glass of chilled white wine are fine friends to have after a long day in the studio.