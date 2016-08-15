Inside the Wild and Zany World of Jean-Charles de Castelbajac

You may recognize his works from some of pop culture's more avant-garde fashion moments—think back to Lady Gaga's 2009 plush toy ensemble, a patchwork composition made from dozens of Kermit the Frog puppets (which, it bears mentioning for design obsessives, shared strange synergy with the Campana Brothers' Banquete seating collection from the previous year).

Incorporating everything from pop graphics to whole products into his work, French fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac has challenged the boundaries of clothing as a medium for over 40 years, with a diverse body of work that counts clients like Madonna to Pope John Paul II, and collaborations with artists like Andy Warhol and The Sex Pistols.

Next month, teNeues and Yellow Korner release a new monograph of fashion's favorite enfant terrible—below, take a sneak peek inside the designer's wild and zany world.