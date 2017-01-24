Inside the Artist's Studio: Sebastien Leon

Twyla artist Sebastien Leon is a multifaceted creator—he makes furniture, music, paintings and sculpture. We stopped by his studio at his Los Angeles home and Sebastien graciously let us poke around and explore his space. Now you’re invited in too...

"I donʼt have set plans, I like being surprised and letting life take me to new territories." - Leon

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample Finished work and work in process hanging out. Sebastien's tools of the trade. Sebastien showing us around. Up close with a sculpture. His multiple artworks.