Inside the Artist's Studio: Sebastien Leon

View Photos

By Matt Randall, co-founder, Twyla / Published by Matt Randall, co-founder, Twyla
Twyla artist Sebastien Leon is a multifaceted creator—he makes furniture, music, paintings and sculpture. We stopped by his studio at his Los Angeles home and Sebastien graciously let us poke around and explore his space. Now you’re invited in too...

"I donʼt have set plans, I like being surprised and letting life take me to new territories." - Leon


Finished work and work in process hanging out.

Sebastien's tools of the trade.

Sebastien showing us around.

Up close with a sculpture.

His multiple artworks.