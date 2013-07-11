Inside Out Night Stand by Droog

Inspired by the principles of Dutch furniture designer and architect Geritt Rietveld, this cleverly attractive (and super easy to assemble!) bedside table was designed by Italian-Japanese duo Minale Maeda .

Made up of beech, beech plywood, and steel, the design pair turned the table inside-out with the construction brackets and details on the outside and coating on the inside.

