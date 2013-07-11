View Photos
Inside Out Night Stand by Droog
Add to
Like
Share
By Eujin Rhee –
Amsterdam-based design company Droog introduces their latest creation, the Inside Out Night Stand.
Inspired by the principles of Dutch furniture designer and architect Geritt Rietveld, this cleverly attractive (and super easy to assemble!) bedside table was designed by Italian-Japanese duo Minale Maeda.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Made up of beech, beech plywood, and steel, the design pair turned the table inside-out with the construction brackets and details on the outside and coating on the inside.
To view more great bedside tables, click here!