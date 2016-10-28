Inside a Hip Austin Apartment With Moody Vibes

As the founder of Go Forth Creative and a self-proclaimed Craigslist addict, Fullerton's home unsurprisingly exudes Southern hospitality with just the right dose of elevated, hip style. She and her husband strike this balance between laid-back and polished by mixing rustic finds with contemporary pieces.

The couple actually builds some of their own furniture, which looks right at home with their vintage collection. And the best part? The overall aesthetic reflects their personalities as well as the local landscape of Austin, which is bursting with inspiring creatives and artisans like Fullerton. Scroll through to see how the design-savvy decorate in this vibrant city, as featured on The Everygirl. A Laid-Back Living Room

As she tells The Everygirl, "Austin strikes the perfect balance between energy and calm," a quality that definitely comes across in her living space. The color palette she chose is incredibly approachable, decorating with bold neutrals instead of splashing the room with oversaturated brights. The clean, masculine lines of the coffee table add a touch of refinement to tie it all together.

Design Within Reach Nelson Saucer Pendant Lamp ($455)



The right lighting can transform a room. This light fixture introduces some modern sophistication, dressing it up in just the right way. The Perfect Nook

This little corner of Chelsea's living room is dangerously good. A perfect nook like this one is the only excuse we need to curl up on a sofa with a good book or conversation and never leave. The low-maintenance succulent and tall cactus round out the warmth of the wood and contrast nicely with the navy hue of the couch. And just look at that light.

Anthropologie Reclaimed Wood Side Table

The rustic wood stool that doubles as a side table is understated, but it'll also add a ton of dimension to a room lacking that comfortable lived-in look. A Textured Bathroom



Raise your hand if you have a serious case of bathroom envy. The wire baskets give it a cool industrial feel and offer a great way to keep your linens organized. We also love any room that includes some greenery, no matter how small, so the plant in the corner is speaking volumes. You can also never go wrong with an accent wall, and the shelving under the sink is a perfect way to maximize on space if you live in a smaller apartment.

Terrain Dried Cholla Cactus Segment ($26)

We love the texture of this decorative piece. It'd be great on a console table under a gallery wall in the entryway. A Bold Entrance

Now this is how you make an entrance. We're all about the colorful front door craze here at MyDomaine, and this cheerful take brings our obsession to an all-time high. Against the dull gray paint along with the wicker decor and wooden door, the yellow trimming is tasteful and bold. This peacock chair is one of Chelsea's Craigslist finds and looks great sitting next to the whimsical metal details on the door.

Chairish Rattan Peacock Accent Chair