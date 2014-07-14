Innovative Wireframe Storage Solution
Innovative Wireframe Storage Solution

By Marianne Colahan
Whether you're looking to add storage to a small space or seeking a distinctive wall hanging, the Coverboy wire system has your walls covered. Available in two Dwell Store exclusive sizes and colors, the Coverboy can be used to store magazines, mail, LPs, plates, and more.

The Coverboy is an innovative wire hanging system designed by German product designer Alex Valder. Crafted in powder-coated steel wire, the Coverboy is designed to both hold and display, making it easy to show off favorite books and LPs. As a magazine rack, the Coverboy can help you display new issues or favorite cover designs, and the Coverboy can be used as a plate rack to show off your collection. The versatile Coverboy can be used to display art prints, posters, and postcards, and the simple, open structure of the rack makes it easy to swap items in and out. The small teal and large white Coverboys are exclusively sold at the Dwell Store.

