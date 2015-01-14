Architect Whitney Sander will again be on the show floor at Dwell on Design Los Angeles in May with an exhibition focusing on advances in the prefab milieu. Sander has tackled everything from a pair of town homes in Los Angeles, California, covered in material typically reserved for bus graphics, to an impressive desert canopy house in Palm Springs, California, to be featured in an upcoming issue. Sander will also join us onstage for a discussion, Innovations in Prefab, to talk about building this prefab desert gem, as well as up-to-the-minute information on what’s happening in the world of prefab.