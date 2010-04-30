View Photos
Inhabitat Contest: Enter Now!
By Fida Sleiman –
Inhabitat is now hosting their second annual Spring Greening Contest, and you've only got three more days to get in on it.
They are looking for the most expertly rehabbed old household objects that have been given new life with a DIY spirit, creativity, cleverness and more than a bit of TLC. Send in pictures of your project by May 3rd, and a limited selection will be posted for online voting. The winner will be published on their site and win a $250 gift certificate to the Inhabitat shop.
To get an idea of the competition, check out this gallery of last year's finalists. Good luck!