Influential Women in Architecture

If so, give yourself a pat on the back. If not, I'm guessing you can probably name several famous male architects. Probably Frank Lloyd Wright, or Frank Gehry, or maybe even one of those old school dudes like Antoni Gaudí.

When I tell people I'm an architect, most respond admiringly, "Wow, that's so cool." And then, "You must be really good at math." Both of these things are true, to some degree, but there's so much more I want them to understand. Architecture, for me, is about bringing out the best in people. It's about carefully and compassionately shaping their surroundings to enhance their lives, and shaking things up in order to allow more joy to float to the surface.

I currently run my own small residential architecture firm, and I'm working within a niche that allows me to enjoy a work/life balance that I feel fortunate to have found. However, there have been, and continue to be, challenges. These challenges, I've learned, are quite common among other female architects. Some that I have personally experienced throughout my career? Sexual harassment, repeatedly, over a 5 year time period; less pay than my male counterparts; and even being told once by a boss, "You don't have a husband or kids, so I expect you to work more than those who do." None of these things, by the way, are legal. And none of these things are okay. But thankfully, the profession is changing and becoming more inclusive. People are becoming more aware of the inequality issues that women and other minority groups face, and important steps are being taken to level the playing field. The American Institute of Architects (AIA) recently released a Diversity and Inclusion Statement, citing the universal respect for human dignity and the unbiased treatment of all persons. It states, "Embracing this culture of diversity, all programs and initiatives of the AIA and its members shall reflect the society that we serve, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, physical abilities, or religious practices. The AIA supports the development of policies and programs that endeavor to ensure equal access to professional degrees in architecture for those who are underrepresented in our profession."