INDUSTRY WEST HELPS SHAPE LOOK OF NEW LA BOWL CONCEPT

"My ultimate dream is for ediBOL to not only be a place that serves great food and drinks, but also a place where people can share their passions," she said.



Andrea's own passion is "cooking, baking, design, architecture, exploration, building true connections … and my very deep, true desire to create something special with others who also want to share and live their passions."

The ediBOL menu pays tribute to the Sunday night meals served at her grandparent’s house.

"The ediBOL menu stems from my favorite way of eating…out of a bowl and filled with fresh ingredients, hand crafted flavors, and various textures and temperatures. Everything is served in a bowl … symbolizing love, family, comfort … all that’s good in life with a punch of WOW – bold flavors," she says.

We love how Andrea is using her passion to help people pursue their own. We suggest you stop by ediBOL - 300 south santa fe avenue, suite q - if you’re in the neighborhood.

Featured products: