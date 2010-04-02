For those of you, like me, who missed out on Wednesday's broadcast premiere of the wonderful IM Pei: Building China Modern, you'll be pleased to learn that you can watch the hour-long documentary on the great architect's journey to build an art museum in his native Suzhou, China. It's yet another gem from PBS's American Masters series,and here we see Pei, the designer, Pei the PR-man, and perhaps most fascinatingly, Pei the dealmaker playing by turns the son of Suzhou and the foreign eminence grise. You can only see the film online from now until June 30th, so jump at the chance to watch one of our best and most charismatic architects at work today!

