HWG Marble Pool Table

A blast of modernism in Montreal's seemingly European-esque Old Port district, the William Gray Hotel looks to revive the area with a mix of old and new. In an effort to create an environment that both travelers and locals will be happy to make their own, the hotel commissioned Daniel Finkelstein of Consult to imagine a custom pool table and light. Using materials already found in the impressive lounge, the table was designed out of a solid stainless steel welded structure finished in a matte black powder coat with rails that are made of Calacatta marble. The light above the playing surface is made of brushed brass with LEDs as the light source to match the surrounding brass elements. The charcoal grey felt and leather pockets enhance the table's character making it the centerpiece of the hotel's inviting lounge without having the bulkiness of a traditional pool table.

