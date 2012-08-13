How to Throw a Great Party in Six Steps

1. Involve friends. Gabbert and Avery tap their network of ambitious home-chef friends to help with pre-party prep. "It makes the party more fun and participatory," says Gabbert. "We do a lot of orchestrated potlucks."



2. Go intergenerational.



3. Be informal.



4. Curate an eclectic playlist. An iPod loaded with a wide variety of songs keeps ears intrigued and toes tapping. "We play a little of everything," says Gabbert. Some of her favorite artists include:



Celia Cruz

The Shins

Tord Gustavsen Trio

Blundetto

Kronos Quartet

Bon Iver

The Flaming Lips

Bill Evans

Blind Pilot

Nina Simone



5. Create good lighting. Avery suggests using fire indoors and electricity outdoors. Light candles or the fireplace, and string bistro lights or electric lanterns in the garden for sparkle.