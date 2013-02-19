How To: Stock Your Cellar
How To: Stock Your Cellar

By Samantha Hobbs
To aide in organizing and building your wine collection, here are five easy steps to cellar nirvana. Enjoy these wine cellar tips that will serve as a tool in helping you vary your bottle selections and always have the perfect wine on hand for any occasion.

1. Make a list and check it twice. Make note of the wines you currently have in stock.

2. Mind the Gap. Are you red-heavy or bubbly-deprived? Too many over $25 and not enough under? Fill those gaps. Some wines to ensure you always have on hand include: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and, of course, a bottle of Champagne.

3. Seasonality. During the winter months, stock up on bolder reds like Malbec. When the weather warms, it’s always smart to have several bottles of rosé on ice. And during the holidays, load up on the bubbly!

4. Sweet Treats. Late-harvest whites and Ports make the best desserts; make sure you have a few bottles on your racks.

5. Be adventurous. Add a few offbeat wines to round everything out. Think orange wines, natural wines, sparkling reds, unusual blends, and unknown and new AVAs.