How To: Stock Your Cellar

1. Make a list and check it twice. Make note of the wines you currently have in stock.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

2. Mind the Gap. Are you red-heavy or bubbly-deprived? Too many over $25 and not enough under? Fill those gaps. Some wines to ensure you always have on hand include: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and, of course, a bottle of Champagne.

3. Seasonality. During the winter months, stock up on bolder reds like Malbec. When the weather warms, it’s always smart to have several bottles of rosé on ice. And during the holidays, load up on the bubbly!