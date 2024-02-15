Everything You Need for Creating an Actually Good-Looking “Drop Zone”

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper. It’s Monday morning and you’re running late, cramming things into your bag while throwing your coat and shoes on. Are your keys in your tote? You feel around inside it blindly while looking around you to see if you can spot them on a nearby surface. Your finger touches the jagged edge of a key at the bottom of your bag, you sigh with relief. Sweating, and somehow out of breath, you rush out the door. If this sounds familiar, allow me to offer some relief: Your mornings don’t have to be this way if you have a drop zone.

While the concept of a "drop zone" has been around for a while, it’s gotten a new life on TikTok, where "home hacks" dominate the For You Page just as much as dance videos and makeup tutorials. What is a drop zone? A central place to store the important items you need to have with you when you walk out the door. To get a better understanding of what makes a great drop zone, I talked to professional organizer Jamie Hord. She founded her company, Horderly, in 2015 and has organized thousands of homes since. Hord recommends keeping maintenance in mind as you design your space. "Invest in successful solutions that will realistically help you create new habits and easily maintain the space," she told me via email. The first step is to think about how you move in and out of your space and take an inventory of what you need to store. The exact contents of a drop zone vary from home to home, but most people will want to store things like coats, shoes, keys, bags and bag "contents" (we’ll get to that later). A do-it-all cabinet

Ikea IDASEN Cabinet Store things like papers, binders and chargers hidden behind the doors to enjoy a clutter-free space. Adjustable shelves make it easy to adapt the unit’s storage space to the size of your office supplies and machines, like binders or a printer. Shop

Ikea’s IDASEN cabinet is meant for an office space, but it can also be the star of your drop zone. With two drawers and adjustable shelves, it should be able to house most if not all of your "dropped" items. It comes in two colors, classic Filing Cabinet Gray and a lovely soft green. Personally, I love the green. It’s an unexpected color that balances the utilitarian vibe of the cabinet.

As attractive as the outside of this cabinet is, the real magic happens inside. First, let’s remember it’s made of metal, so you can use magnetic clips or hooks to hold notes and keys inside the doors. If you’re sharing the storage space with someone else, Hord suggests creating a designated, labeled area for each person. Baskets and drawers are an easy way to do this. "If you aren't able to add custom drawers to your space, you can bring in modular drawers or use bins on shelves to act as drawers," she said, adding that these adjustable drawer dividers help add additional structure to drawer or bin space if you need it. In a designated bin situation, each member of your household keeps their "leaving the house" items in their own bin. Adjust the bin sizes based on how much they need to hold. You don’t have to get too fancy with the bins, either. These simple plastic ones will do just fine. Make your surfaces functional

Room & Board Slim Table Room & Board A Room & Board classic, the Slim console table offers a balance of grace and strength. Slim features recycled natural steel with subtle weld marks or powder-coated steel in a rainbow of colors. The durable steel gives weight to the delicate, handcrafted design and is easy to clean. Shop

If you’re too tight on space to accommodate a cabinet, try a slim console table like this one from Room & Board. It’s available in a whopping 17 color options (I love the saffron!) and narrow enough to fit in tight spaces. Add a cute ceramic bowl for keys and, as a bonus, a wireless charger for your Airpods. You’ll thank me later.

Helen Levi Banana Bowl Stoneware bowl & mug with handpainted, gestural fruits. Glazed allover in shiny clear glaze. Breakfast bowl which measures 6" wide x 2.5" tall Shop

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7, 8, 9 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 15, 14, 13, and 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet. Shop

Move seamlessly from purse to purse

Baggu Flat Pouch Set Set of three pouches. Large measures 7" × 10 ½". Medium measures 4 ¼" × 9". Small measures 3 ½" × 5". Shop

The purse station is another trend I’ve seen on my TikTok feed. At its core, the purse station is a small bin that you dump the contents of your purse into, making it easier to switch to different bags throughout the week. To make this easier, you sort your purse items into pouches like these from Baggu. As a frequent purse rotator, I love the pouch system. I used to lose track of lip balms, keys, even my wallet as I quickly switched purses. The pouches prevent that and make me feel like I have my life together. Maximize your vertical space

Rejuvenation Eaton Hook Rack With a modern, space-saving design, our Eaton Hook Rack features unique retractable hooks which provide plenty of secure hanging space as needed. When not in use, Eaton doubles as beautiful wall decor with the hooks flipped up. Crafted from white oak. Shop

Wall and inside door space are valuable pieces of entryway real estate. Be careful with wall space, though, as it’s not immune from looking cluttered. An overflowing coat rack can add stress to a small space like an entryway. Try hanging just your daily coat and tote, not your entire closet. This rack of retractable hooks looks great, and the hooks tuck back into the rack when not in use. This gives you the ability to hang more coats when you need to (guest coats, not yours!) If you can’t be trusted with this power, get single hooks instead.

Elfa Wire Shoe Storage Over the Door Rack This specific Elfa Utility Shoe Storage solution is a sophisticated, functional update on the classic over the door shoe rack. It makes the most of often-wasted vertical space on a door or wall and is totally customizable to your shoe collection and needs. Shop