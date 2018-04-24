How to Make Fire Cider

"I won’t make any promises about it tasting good but it really did make me feel better."—Rich Greiner, Huckberry Co-Founder



If you don’t know about Fire Cider, here’s your crash course. And if you do know, well, you know.

Aptly named, a swig of Fire Cider is a flaming hot punch to the stomach. Vinegar infused with hot peppers, garlic, onion, horseradish, and ginger — potent is an understatement. But, once you get past the extreme flavor profiles of the ingredient list, Fire Cider may become your go-to drink thanks to its ability to double as both a wellness elixir and a cocktail base. Win-win.

The spicy, sweet, sour drink has been trusted for generations as a traditional remedy for colds and flus and, on top of that, is said to help with digestion, boost circulation, and help ease sinus congestion.

We recommend playing around with the recipe and finding a version that works for you and your palate. If you love spicy foods, toss in an extra pepper. If you have more of a sweet tooth, halve the amount of peppers and add more honey. There’s no wrong way to do it.

Ingredients