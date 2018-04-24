How to Make Fire Cider

"I won’t make any promises about it tasting good but it really did make me feel better."—Rich Greiner, Huckberry Co-Founder
If you don’t know about Fire Cider, here’s your crash course. And if you do know, well, you know.
Aptly named, a swig of Fire Cider is a flaming hot punch to the stomach. Vinegar infused with hot peppers, garlic, onion, horseradish, and ginger — potent is an understatement. But, once you get past the extreme flavor profiles of the ingredient list, Fire Cider may become your go-to drink thanks to its ability to double as both a wellness elixir and a cocktail base. Win-win.
The spicy, sweet, sour drink has been trusted for generations as a traditional remedy for colds and flus and, on top of that, is said to help with digestion, boost circulation, and help ease sinus congestion.
We recommend playing around with the recipe and finding a version that works for you and your palate. If you love spicy foods, toss in an extra pepper. If you have more of a sweet tooth, halve the amount of peppers and add more honey. There’s no wrong way to do it.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons fresh, grated horseradish root
- 1 cayenne pepper
- 1 chili pepper
- 2 tablespoons grated ginger
- 1 tablespoon diced garlic
- ½ chopped onion
- 20 ounces apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
Directions
Combine all the ingredients, except the honey, and seal in an airtight container (a mason jar works well). Make sure to use enough vinegar to submerge all the other ingredients. Let the mixture sit for a month, allowing the ingredients to infuse into the vinegar. Give it a good shake every couple days. After a month, strain the liquid into a new container and add the honey to sweeten it up a bit.
Ways to Drink Fire Cider
- Drink a shot each morning for general wellness
- At the first signs of a cold, drink a shot every 4 hours
- Dilute it with hot water and add extra honey for a warm, soothing drink
- Use it to fire up your cocktails (add whiskey, honey, hot water, cloves, and a slice of lemon for a Fire Cider Hot Toddy)
Editor’s note: The seasonal change from winter to spring can be a nasty time for colds and flus. If you’re feeling run-down and want to try something other than your typical drug store fix, check out our guide to DIY cold and flu remedies to help get you back on your feet.
