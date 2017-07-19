How to Decorate With Grey

We love grey. (Also: donuts, sunshine and out pets, but I digress.) Grey done right makes any room feel modern and inviting. See how shades of stone, fog and shale liven up the rooms below. Spoiler alert: The secret is the mix of materials, tones and textures.

White walls are a perfect backdrop for the Kellen charcoal fabric on this Holden sofa with chaise . The Wallace rug in grey brings in extra texture and it just feels good to walk on. The variegated coloring helps anchor the room.

Tone-on-tone layering provides serene sophistication in this bedroom. To get this look we started with silky, smooth Sateen sheets then added subtle texture with a cozy Washable Wool blanke t and matching Euro sham. It’s all set off with the Grove bed and nightstands in rich walnut.

Ava dining chairs in a subtly patterned charcoal fabric set the mood for this room. Kilim-inspired fabric on the Kavya bench continues the grey color scheme with added visual interest. Finally, stainless steel Brixton bar cart and Infinity mirror bring brighter grey tones to the space.

Originally published on the Room & Board blog.