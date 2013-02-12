How To: Colorblock
From mixing and matching bedding to vibrant striped wall paints, this style is easy to pull off in your own home.
The easiest way to start is to juxtapose a nude with a neon, such as a sandy hue with a bright citron. Nude doesn’t have to be a boring shade of beige though; black and white can act as neutrals, too.
To take it one step further, add in a third color. Go with a deep tone like a cobalt or an aubergine. This will ground the room and give an overall calming effect.
While this trend is all about solid colors, feel free to incorporate simple patterns. Do avoid anything too intricate or altogether busy. But other than that, there aren’t any rules that you must abide by. You'll be surprised how good seemingly clashing colors can look together.