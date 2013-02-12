How To: Colorblock

From mixing and matching bedding to vibrant striped wall paints, this style is easy to pull off in your own home.

Photo by: Flickr/enigmachck1

The easiest way to start is to juxtapose a nude with a neon, such as a sandy hue with a bright citron. Nude doesn’t have to be a boring shade of beige though; black and white can act as neutrals, too.

Photo by: Flickr/ARTROCIOUS! Creative

To take it one step further, add in a third color. Go with a deep tone like a cobalt or an aubergine. This will ground the room and give an overall calming effect.

Photo by: Flickr/Mazzali