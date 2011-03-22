How to Build an Eames Chair

I know, I know, the Eames Shell Chair is totally ubiquitous, which is part of why this Herman Miller film from the Eames Office in 1970 is such a revelation. Watching the artisans sort out the fiberglass (yup, the video is so old that they were still making them out of that nasty stuff), prepare the mold, and drizzle in the color like syrup on a sundae, reminds you that a very human process went into the making of this icon. I also cant get over the very groovy jazz flute score by Buddy Collette. So here's to remembering that industrial design is at bottom about industry, and that these seemingly sui generis forms all have scores of makers.