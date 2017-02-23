Houston Modernists





In residential architecture, and especially in Houston residential architecture (one of the most wide-ranging I’ve witnessed anywhere in the world!), nothing has sparked my imagination more than the so called Modernist home. Those massive, white, boxy constructs that appear every now and then amongst H-Town’s inner loop neighborhoods, promising to make the most out of your plain-vanilla, 6,000+SqFt lot. Or to raise the hairs on the of back your more traditional neighbor’s’ neck. Yes, they do come in all shapes, sizes and colors, but one thing remains constant: these linear retreats are usually the epitome of clean design, spacious interiors and abundant natural light.

Because "true" Modernist homes will date back from the early Fifties to the mid-Sixties, and because Houston boasts properties of the caliber of Frank Lloyd Wright’s "William Thaxton House" (1954), some developers refer to these newly built properties as "soft" Modernists. So… exactly what makes a home "Modernist?" What is the essence of these livable works of art?

From James Leasure, Co-Founder of Modern Home Tours, LLC out of Austin: "We love Modern. Modern design, Modern architecture, modern living. More than just an aesthetic, "Modern" embodies new construction techniques and materials, and new ways of addressing old problems. "Modern" is not just what you live in, but how you live. From attainability to sustainability, the singular thread that connects "Modern" is an outlook that embraces new possibilities in living and lifestyle." (1)

With that said, it seems as if modern is more of a mindset, than anything else. From renewable energy to efficient cooling and heating systems, all the way to polished concrete floors vs. bamboo, the quest for better living – and creative living – seems to be found best in Modernist homes.