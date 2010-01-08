View Photos
Housemouse Doorstop
By Aaron Britt
Last weekend I happened into the very fine San Francisco shop ATYS Design and came across this charming doorstop.
Housemouse is a rubber mouse from Artikel (whose form owes more to the technological than the rodent) you'd be happy to find in your bedroom. If only your plush Mickey and Minnie were as useful.
