Hot Tropic Part 2

By Emma Geiszler / Published by Emma Geiszler
Wandering around Wynwood.

After walking around with my eyeball smashed against the lens of my camera for awhile, it was time for a coffee break—so we headed to Panther. 

We could tell it was a local favorite since the line was almost around the block, but desperate for a cup of joe and to get out of the Miami heat, we waited. Panther was recommended to us by a friend in the area, and what a good suggestion it was. It had a great atmosphere and the line went quickly!  

Post-coffee, we wandered around a bit more since there was still so much to see—so, here it is, part 2. 

 

Stay tuned for Part 3. 