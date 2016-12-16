Hot Tropic Part 2

After walking around with my eyeball smashed against the lens of my camera for awhile, it was time for a coffee break—so we headed to Panther.

We could tell it was a local favorite since the line was almost around the block, but desperate for a cup of joe and to get out of the Miami heat, we waited. Panther was recommended to us by a friend in the area, and what a good suggestion it was. It had a great atmosphere and the line went quickly!

Post-coffee, we wandered around a bit more since there was still so much to see—so, here it is, part 2.





