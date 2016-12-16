View Photos
Hot Tropic Part 2
Add to
Like
Share
By Emma Geiszler / Published by Emma Geiszler –
Wandering around Wynwood.
After walking around with my eyeball smashed against the lens of my camera for awhile, it was time for a coffee break—so we headed to Panther.
We could tell it was a local favorite since the line was almost around the block, but desperate for a cup of joe and to get out of the Miami heat, we waited. Panther was recommended to us by a friend in the area, and what a good suggestion it was. It had a great atmosphere and the line went quickly!
Post-coffee, we wandered around a bit more since there was still so much to see—so, here it is, part 2.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Stay tuned for Part 3.