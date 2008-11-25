Hlaska Evergreen Briefcase

Whether it’s for the more strenuous task of packing a laptop and power cord, or the less vexing sandwich and a paperback, the interior sleeve and pockets fit the bill, looking sleek and sophisticated all the while. No offense to the messenger bag made in Malaysia, but if a distinguished look and North American manufacture top your list, the Evergreen has it all.







The subtle wood grain exterior, sturdy handles and strong zipper give the briefcase a durability that does not sacrifice elegance. Hand made in Canada—hence the hefty sticker price, $795—each Evergreen comes individually numbered. And for those curious about production, check out the Hlaska blog to see precisely how this piece of plucky portage comes to be.



I’ve long been a Hlaska fan, particularly their wallets and ties, but in the Evergreen I’ve found a new favorite. The understated, retro laboratory vibe of their new flagships store in San Francisco—designed by Hlaska CEO Anthony Mazzei—made me think of the art direction of the 1997 film Gattaca (worth a second viewing for Frank Lloyd Wright’s Marin County Civic Center in San Rafael, California (and of course, Uma Thurman) reimagined as a swish boutique.