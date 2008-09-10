View Photos
High Profile Utensils
By Laure Joliet
It's no secret that architects and designers stray from their main medium and try their hand at various smaller scale projects. Philipe Starck has made an entire career on rethinking and redesigning everyday everythings. And what's more everyday than utensils? But from Jean Nouvel?
Perhaps it's the Frenchman in him that holds important the everyday ritual of eating. Or maybe they paid really well. His 5 piece place setting can be purchased here for $120.
Here's the description: "The knife is made in a single piece, giving it a resilient form and severe profile. The sides of the fork are sharp while its symmetry allows it to function equally well for right or left-handed users."
It's true, it's a sleek set and surely would stand out on the dinner table. Question is, would that high design make the everyday any less mundane?
