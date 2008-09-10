High Profile Utensils

Perhaps it's the Frenchman in him that holds important the everyday ritual of eating. Or maybe they paid really well. His 5 piece place setting can be purchased here for $120.



Here's the description: "The knife is made in a single piece, giving it a resilient form and severe profile. The sides of the fork are sharp while its symmetry allows it to function equally well for right or left-handed users."



It's true, it's a sleek set and surely would stand out on the dinner table. Question is, would that high design make the everyday any less mundane?