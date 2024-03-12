Can You Find the Fridge?

Walk into a recent kitchen renovation and you might be greeted by a generous Belfast sink, a broad island with a line of barstools, and sleek cabinetry that may or may not contain a refrigerator. Once a focal point of the kitchen, a fridge integrated into obscurity is now a minimalist status symbol. Want to find the fridge in these tasteful interiors? Good luck, my friend.

Julie Cloos Mølsgaard for Vipp, Copenhagen