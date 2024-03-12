Can You Find the Fridge?

SubscribeSign In
The ultimate status symbol in any modern renovation is an expertly-hidden refrigerator. Try your luck here!
Text by
Walk into a recent kitchen renovation and you might be greeted by a generous Belfast sink, a broad island with a line of barstools, and sleek cabinetry that may or may not contain a refrigerator. Once a focal point of the kitchen, a fridge integrated into obscurity is now a minimalist status symbol. Want to find the fridge in these tasteful interiors? Good luck, my friend.

Julie Cloos Mølsgaard for Vipp, Copenhagen

Would you like a glass of water? How about some ice? The first step in your journey is figuring out where the fridge is!

Monica Fried, The Hamptons

Don’t panic when the hostess asks you to get the Sancerre from the fridge...

Regan Baker, Piedmont, California

If you can find the fridge in this design, you’ll be rewarded with a cold seltzer and a quiet sense of satisfaction.

Michael K. Chen, New York City

"What a gorgeous kitchen," you say, as you run your hand along the cabinetry, in search of the fridge.

Were you able to find the fridge? Or do you need some help?


