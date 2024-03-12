Can You Find the Fridge?
The ultimate status symbol in any modern renovation is an expertly-hidden refrigerator. Try your luck here!
Walk into a recent kitchen renovation and you might be greeted by a generous Belfast sink, a broad island with a line of barstools, and sleek cabinetry that may or may not contain a refrigerator. Once a focal point of the kitchen, a fridge integrated into obscurity is now a minimalist status symbol. Want to find the fridge in these tasteful interiors? Good luck, my friend.
Julie Cloos Mølsgaard for Vipp, Copenhagen
Monica Fried, The Hamptons
Regan Baker, Piedmont, California
Michael K. Chen, New York City
Were you able to find the fridge? Or do you need some help?
