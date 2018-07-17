Here’s How to Achieve Professional Lighting Design in Your Home With a Simple Switch

NOON light switches let you coordinate all the lights in your home with one touch, meaning setting the mood for any occasion with scene-based lighting has never been simpler.

When it comes to setting the vibe in your home, lighting might just be the most important element. It may seem like a minor detail, an afterthought, but the way a room is lit can completely change your experience in it. "It affects people’s mood! Everyone should design a room with lighting in mind," says Josie Anthony, one half of the creative team behind JB Lighting. "What is the point of a beautifully designed space if you’re sitting in the dark? It’s one of the essential elements of a room and can really impact everything else." Anthony has been working in the lighting industry for over 30 years, and describes lighting as her passion. JB Lighting curates the finest lighting products available for designers, architects and homeowners who are looking for refined options. Anthony is incredibly enthusiastic about her products, and so was excited to find NOON Home, a system that will work with any of her fixtures to create effortless, beautiful, lighting from multiple light sources—what’s known as "layered lighting"—to set the mood in any space.



NOON Home allows for completely customizable lighting by blending light from multiple sources—what’s known as "layered lighting." This sort of customization sets the tone in any room of the house.

The smart switches automatically create "scenes" by blending the various lights throughout your home, adjusting brightness levels to match a certain mood or illuminate a space. For example, the above scene lights the dining table while dimming the rest of the lights in the room to create ambiance. All lights in a scene are coordinated with one-touch control.

Before the launch of NOON, homeowners looking to achieve professional-quality lighting design had to use costly systems that plugged all their light fixtures into a bulky, unattractive piece of hardware. They also required scheduling a lighting programmer to come over and adjust the layers, or scenes, anytime the homeowner wanted to update the mood of a certain room. NOON has completely changed this model. "Instead of getting into complicated, expensive, dimming systems, NOON came up with an easy way to program everything," says Anthony. By working with top lighting designers, NOON has created a smart base switch that has the expertise of lighting pros baked right in. Now, with a simple installation of NOON light switches, homeowners can adjust or create professional-quality lighting setups themselves within the NOON App. Those setups, or "scenes," then appear instantly on the switch, meaning they’re ready to go at the touch of a button. Shop NOON Home

NOON Home Room Bundle NOON Home NOON Switches wirelessly communicate with each other to create coordinated light in beautiful, complementary levels. Use our automatically generated "scenes," or create your own to transform the look and feel of any room.

NOON Home Extension Switch NOON Home NOON Switches wirelessly communicate with each other to create coordinated light in beautiful, complementary levels. Use the automatically generated "scenes," or create your own to transform the look and feel of any room.

All your NOON "scenes" are controllable and customizable from the NOON smart phone app.

Some homeowners rely on more expensive systems that require a lighting programmer to come and adjust scenes or realign them with new bulbs and fixtures. But NOON worked with top lighting designers to put all their expertise into the switch itself, allowing customers to create or adjust their lighting scenes instantly in the NOON App.

Once NOON switches are installed—by a professional installer or by the homeowner—any light fixture can be controlled and dimmed to build the perfect lighting scene, setting the tone in any room. One main switch, the "Room Director," acts as the "Mother Ship," as Anthony calls it. "It works with up to ten extensions," she explains. Connected to each Extension Switch, the Room Director wirelessly controls the lights connected to the switches, and adjusts brightness levels to achieve the best look. "The customer can control the lighting in any room for any mood or task," Anthony says.



The Room Director switch controls up to ten Extension Switches. So instead of running around adjusting multiple switches, you can set the mood in the room with just one swipe.

During the setup process, NOON automatically creates lighting "scenes" based on your bulb and fixture set up. These scenes are created by blending the various lights throughout your home, adjusting brightness levels to match a certain mood or illuminate a space. Customers may create custom scenes, too, to really personalize any given area. You may want bright, full light in your kitchen to help you cook with ease; you may prefer a dim glow in the living room for a family dinner. Regardless of your preferences, NOON allows for full customization of entire rooms with one-touch control.



From the NOON App, you can adjust the lights at home while you’re away, which is handy when you’re out for the evening, or away on vacation.

Maybe you have old fixtures with bulbs that don’t dim. Overhauling all those bulbs is a drag, but luckily with NOON’s switches, you don’t have to. NOON automatically identifies your existing bulbs and configures them to coordinate and dim on your command with all the other bulbs and fixtures in the room. Anthony loves this feature. As someone who has seen the lighting industry shift quite a bit—from halogen bulbs, to fluorescents, then to LED—she understands that replacing old bulbs for a new system or fixture is an expensive and time consuming process. She appreciates that NOON is innovating the industry but doesn’t require swapping out old products for new ones. "The evolution of their technology is an amazing thing! It can detect the voltage," she says. "And it works with incandescent bulbs. They don’t have to be LED."

One of the beauties of NOON is that it works with all your existing fixtures and bulbs.

The white Extension Switches talk wirelessly to the black Room Director Switch in order to coordinate all the lights and fixtures in a room to provide one-touch control of your customized lighting scenes.