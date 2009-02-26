Helsinki Rising

For the past 20 years Finland’s most famous star has been native son and world-class ski jumper Matti Nykänen, known not just for his numerous medals and world records, but also for his frequent appearances in the tabloids. Nykänen has graced the pages of the rags for his five marriages to four different women, multiple arrests, jail time, and stints as waiter, singer, and stripper. But times have changed, and these days Nykänen’s not garnering the most attention in the flourishing Nordic capital of Helsinki; a new breed of young designers and a burgeoning creative scene are creating a more compelling stir.

Brian Keaney should know. His firm, Tonfisk Design, which specializes in innovative ceramic tableware and accessories, is one of the fresh forces ushering in the next era of Finnish design. Says Keaney, "I think it’s going to be interesting in 10 or 20 years to look back at this period and consider the results. There’s so much interesting stuff going on—new companies and designers are breaking through, and new processes of production are offering a lot of opportunities." Keaney, an amiable expat from Ireland, started the now-hot design studio with friend and fellow University of Art and Design Helsinki graduate Tony Alfström. Don’t let his roots mislead you: His Finnish is spot on, and one need look no further than the Tonfisk website to know how committed he and the company are to important cultural cues like herring and mobile phones.