Harry Seidler: Architecture, Art, and Collaborative Design
Design News

By Eujin Rhee
"Architecture, Art, and Collaborative Design" is a traveling exhibition celebrating the 19th anniversary of leading 20th century Australian architect Harry Seidler's birth. The exhibition traces Seidler's key role in bringing Bauhaus principles to Australia and identifying his distinctive place and hand within and beyond modernist design methodology. 15 featured projects, including five houses and five towers in Sydney, Australia, and five major commissions beyond Sydney focus on the Austrian-born architect's lifelong creative collaborations, inspired by Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius and other artistic visionaries such as artists Alexander Calder and Sol LeWitt, architects Marcel Breuer and Oscar Niemeyer, engineer Pier Luigi Nervi, and photographer Max Dupain.

The exhibition is currently on view at the AIA Center in Houston, Texas. 

Harry Seidler at his house in Killara, Sydney. Photo © David Moore

Next stops:

With Walter Gropius in Julian Rose House, Sydney, 1954. Photo © Max Dupain

Black Mountain College Museum in North Carolina — June 14-September 7, 2013

Hong Kong Club, 1980-84. Photo © John Gollings

University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada — September 12-October 2013

Harry and Penelope Seidler House, view from North, Killara, Sydney, 1966-67. Photo © Max Dupain

Museum of Sydney in Sydney, Australia — November 1, 2014-March 7, 2015

Julian Rose House, Wahroonga, Sydney, 1949-50. Photo © Max Dupain

Planungswerkstatt in Vienna, Austria — March-April 2015

Rose Seidler House, Wahroonga, Sydney, Australia, 1948-50. Photo © Marcel Seidler

Curated by Vladimir Belogolovsky of Intercontinental Curatorial Project in New York with Penelope Seidler and Harry Seidler & Associates in Sydney, Seidler's prolific body of work includes architectural models, photographs, films, scrapbooks, sculpture maquettes, and original sketches, provided by the architect's family, Historic Houses Trust of New South Wales, The Josef & Anni Albers Foundation, The Marcel Breuer Digital Archive at Syracuse University, and the private architves of artists Norman Carlberg, Charles Perry, and Lin Utzon.

Rose Seidler House, Wahroonga, Sydney, Australia, 1948-50. Photo © Marcel Seidler

Says Belogolovsky, "I would draw attention to two reasons why Seidler is important and why he will always be important. First, it is his love for architecture, his position on following his convictions to which he was always true and a mission to make the world a better place where architecture is a big part of it. He was a real crusader and not just for hs own work but for what he believed—whether voicing his support for Jorn Utzon's Opera House in Sydney or protesting against unfitting addition to marcel Breuer's Whitney Museum in New York by Michael Graves. And second, I think it really important, particularly today when s many architects are entrenched with their ambitions compromised and scaled down. It is the importance of inspiration. Seidler's vision was grand and he drew his inspiration from a multitude of sources—art, geometry, history, and so on. I would particularly stress the improatnt of art as an endless source of creative inspiration for architecture."

Australia Square Tower, Sydney, 1961-67. Photo © Max Dupain

A book detailing his work is also set to hit stores in February 2014, with design by Massimo Vignelli and published by Rizzoli.

Australian Embassy, Paris, France, 1973-77. Photo © Max Dupain

"As much as the needs of fact, the needs of the spirit and the senses, must be satisfied. Architecture is as much a part of the realm of art as it is of technology; the fusion of thinking and feeling." —Harry Seidler, 1963

Harry Seidler exhibition at Museum of Estonian Architecture, Tallinn, Estonia. Photo by: Viktor Vesterinen

Harry Seidler exhibition at Museum of Estonian Architecture, Tallinn, Estonia. Photo by: Vladimir Belogolovsky

Harry Seidler exhibition at Museum of Estonian Architecture, Tallinn, Estonia. Photo by: Vladimir Belogolovsky

