Harry Seidler: Architecture, Art, and Collaborative Design

Says Belogolovsky, "I would draw attention to two reasons why Seidler is important and why he will always be important. First, it is his love for architecture, his position on following his convictions to which he was always true and a mission to make the world a better place where architecture is a big part of it. He was a real crusader and not just for hs own work but for what he believed—whether voicing his support for Jorn Utzon's Opera House in Sydney or protesting against unfitting addition to marcel Breuer's Whitney Museum in New York by Michael Graves. And second, I think it really important, particularly today when s many architects are entrenched with their ambitions compromised and scaled down. It is the importance of inspiration. Seidler's vision was grand and he drew his inspiration from a multitude of sources—art, geometry, history, and so on. I would particularly stress the improatnt of art as an endless source of creative inspiration for architecture."