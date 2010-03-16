Harboe's Marks

Chicago preservation architect Thomas "Gunny" Harboe prefers not to dismantle architectural monuments. But at Mies van der Rohe’s 860–880 Lake Shore Drive apartments, built in Chicago in 1951, one of the first steps in the preservation process was to remove the broad travertine pavement between the two towers.

Taking up nearly 1,100 slabs—each weighing as much as 175 pounds, many crumbling and leaking water into the garage below—was the easy part. The challenge was to create a replacement faithful to the original in all respects but one: It would be designed to last.

Harboe’s solution, designed with colleague Rico Cedro of Krueck & Sexton Architects, used techniques that eluded Mies six decades ago: waterproofing the plaza’s concrete base, creating a slight pitch, and cutting the stone (from Tivoli, like the originals) slightly thicker and some with shallow ridges or valleys to carry away rainwater.

The interventions barely alter the original design but prove what Harboe’s experience in restoring mid-century-modern buildings had already taught him: In the less-is-more aesthetic, "sometimes less wasn’t enough," he says.

Harboe’s passion for conservation goes back to a taste for antiques acquired from his family. He studied history and material

culture at Brown University, followed by conservation at Columbia University. While working on the reconstruction of the Frank Lloyd Wright Room at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as an intern, he noticed that "architects were the ones calling the shots"—so he pursued an architecture degree at MIT. "I saw the past through objects," he says. "And buildings were the largest objects I could find."