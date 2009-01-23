View Photos
Like the Arts and Crafts movement that exploded at the turn of the century, today's DIY revolution is a return to community and creativity. The film Handmade Nation seeks to document the slow rise of craft and DIY culture, and its growing importance to a new generation.
Handmade Nation will be released in 2009 by first time director Faythe Levine who set out to capture artists, crafters, and designers who have been contributing to a movement towards all things handmade. The documentary was made in tandem with her book, Handmade Nation, The Rise of DIY, Art, Craft and Design, which was released in October of last year.
