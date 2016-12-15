Handmade Glass Pendant Lights Add Unique Touch to Hong Kong Home

This 1,800 square foot apartment in Hong Kong began as a blank canvas. What was once a run down 3-bedroom family apartment is now a bright and airy 1-suite-1-study home for a wonderful couple. The contemporary makeover can be credited to YC Chen, the founder and creative director of hoo, an interior design firm with the philosophy that every home is unique. According to hoo, it is the small details that helps each space own their distinctiveness and individuality, and that certainly holds true here.

The couple, who enjoys entertaining guests, decided on an open-planned kitchen, dining, and living room that all flow into one another. The spacious arrangement allows for friends and family to converse wherever they please while still having access to everyone around them. While guests sit at the dining table, which is connected to the kitchen island, they can remain in the presence of the hosts as they prepare food and drinks. We love that a stunning display of our handmade glass pendant lights hang in the area where people tend to gather most often.

A combination of our Oculo pendant in Amber glass, Minaret pendant in Smoke glass, and Turret pendant in Chocolate glass hang above the kitchen island. The grouping of different silhouettes and varying colors create a centerpiece in this minimal kitchen. The warm tones of our luxurious glass make a bold statement against a backdrop of neutral shades while complementing the rich wood grains of the cabinetry and parquet flooring.