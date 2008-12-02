H&M Launches Home Collection
View Photos

By Laure Joliet
H&M has long been touted as the go-to place for affordable clothes in styles that are straight off the runway. Now they're turning their attention to the home with a new line of housewares split into four styles.

Design



Nature



Youth



Classic



The line debuted last week in Berlin and will be sold online at H&M starting in February.

