H&M Launches Home Collection

H&M has long been touted as the go-to place for affordable clothes in styles that are straight off the runway. Now they're turning their attention to the home with a new line of housewares split into four styles.

The line debuted last week in Berlin and will be sold online at H&M starting in February.



