Green Space Today

The mission of this site is to provide an interactive community of professionals in a diverse range of markets and industries. Are you a designer who has been building green already? This site will promote you. Perhaps a you're a citizen who's done something creative and progressive to combat global warming at home? You can get a mention here. It's all in the name of offering contact names, advice, and educational information about sustainability, at the level of the city, the building, the backyard, or the residential room. The community built by this site includes buyers and sellers of green services, products, and spaces.



As company owners Adam Busch and Jeff Breidenbach quote on the website, "the road to success is always under construction." Advertisers and members welcome—it's modern networking at its best.