Green Campers





Tonke is a dutch company that handcrafts these beauties. The simple mahogany exterior is based on the classic design of yachts and gypsy caravans (really, the website says that). Not only are there the usual amenities associated with the giant ma-and-pa variety of camper but there are teak floors, chrome faucets, porcelain sinks, a combi-boiler with hot water and heating system, an on-board battery, a fridge, and a freezer. The showers and toilets use less water than a traditional RV.







The best part is that the campers can be detached and can stand alone becoming a guest room or backyard home office.



Tonke is a dutch company but the campers are available worldwide. Order them here, but be warned, they aren't cheap, starting at $50,000 for the camper, and $100,000 for the camper and the truck that carries it.