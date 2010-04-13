Graphic Europe

I've very much enjoyed thumbing through this new book, both to see if what I saw in Oslo and Zurich matches up with what Annafragusdal and Meret Aebersold respectively recommend, and to get what Joana Niemayer thinks of London, where I'm heading for the first time next month. On top of getting a sense of what appeals to a number of designers, we also get a look at their work: Each designer furnished drawings to go along with their text. All told, the book reads as a highly accessible niche guide to Europe's cultural capitals, as if Rick Steves knew the difference between Gill Sans and Futura and wanted to make sure that everyone who visits Vilnius makes it to the hippest architectural bookstore.