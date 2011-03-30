Graphic Design on the Radio
I've been skipping about through the archives and what I love so much about Shaughnessy is the degree to which he really thinks about the capacity of graphic design to lead social change. From conversations about social design to engaging chats with young, energetic designers, the goal is always to shed more light on what can be an esoteric practice.
Design fans will walk away from each episode anxious to check out new blogs and look up undersung designers. The show has a strongly Anglophilic bent so the element of discovery is doubled should you not be totally up on your UK graphic design scene. Get listening.