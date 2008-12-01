Good Design Lecture at Bulthaup Miami

Things get underway around 6 o’clock with cocktails and the like, and I’d love to meet readers and design enthusiasts interested in probably the most ubiquitous phrase in the design lexicon: "good design." I don’t aim to lay out a canon of "good design" or even suggest what is well designed and what isn’t, this is pure lexicography, so break out your OEDs and horn-rimmed spectacles for a night of word nerdery.



I wrote an essay on the subject in the July/August 2008 issue of Dwell and if you’re desperate to hear a less coherent, more stammering version of the essay I’ll be happy to oblige. I hope to see you all there, and if you want to sign up online just fill out this form. The image above was one of the cartoons Charles Barsotti did for us for the essay when it ran in the magazine, and personally, I love it. See you in Miami!