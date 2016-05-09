Go Inside the Whimsical and Geometric Mind of Gert Wingårdh

Founded by Gert Wingårdh in 1977, Wingårdh is one of the largest and most esteemed firms in Sweden. Their civic buildings are often reimagined as playful places to engage the public. By constructing transparent exteriors and twisting forms, the firm has created theaters and educational buildings that are not only eye-catching, but re-energizes city centers. Wingårdh’s houses frequently blend indoor and outdoor spaces together. Wingårdh characterizes his houses with abundant amounts of daylight and natural woods, such as pine and spruce. His designs confirm that modern architecture can be vibrant and comfortable.